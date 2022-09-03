‘₦6.3 billion fraud’: EFCC to appeal Jonah Jang, Yusuf Pam’s acquittal

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has reacted to the Friday, September 2, 2022, judgment of Justice C.L Dabup of the Plateau State High Court sitting in Jos, discharging and acquitting a former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang and a former cashier in the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, OSSG, Yusuf Pam, of the seventeen-count charges bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of Plateau State funds to the tune of N6.3 billion.

Justice Christen Dabup, who delivered the judgement, said that the court did not find Jang and Pam guilty of any of the charges.

“The court did not find the accused persons guilty of any of the charges and they are hereby discharged and acquitted,” she said.

But reacting to the judgment, EFCC said it has initiated processes for an appeal against the ruling.