30,000 Teachers register for TRCN annual conference

No fewer than 30,000 professional teachers have so far indicated interest to participate in this year’s annual conference of registered teachers in Nigeria.

The virtual conference organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in collaboration with the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) will also attract tens of thousands of viewers from across the world.

Registrar/Chief Executive of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, announced these in a statement to newsmen in Abuja on Friday.

According to the TRCN boss, the teachers’ conference- the second in series, which will hold virtually on Monday 22nd and Tuesday 23rd August, 2022, would be declared open by Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu.

Ajiboye said the annual conference has been institutionalised in fulfillment of TRCN’s mandate, adding that the theme of this year’s edition is: “Strengthening Teacher Capacity for More Resilient, Transformative and Inclusive Education System.”

The statement said: “The 2022 annual conference of registered teachers is the second edition of the conference and over 30, 000 participants have registered online, about 9,000 followers are expected to follow on our social media handles such as Facebook streaming live.

”Similarly, over 10,000 others will view the programme live on UNESCO social media handles.

”A couple of others will be viewing the program in set up viewing centers across three states – Jigawa, Kano and Kaduna.”

According to the registrar, apart from UNESCO, this year’s conference is also being supported by PLAN and Save the Children International (SCI) as well as some government agencies such as National Council for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and National Teachers’ Institute (NTI).

The first edition of the conference was held January 26th and 27th, 2021, with thousands of registered/professional teachers in attendance.