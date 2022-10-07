3,883 NYSC members pass out in Bauchi, Kogi, Kano

No fewer than four out of the 1,151 outgoing members of the 2021 Batch “C” Stream 1 of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) posted to Bauchi State will repeat their service year for violating the rules and regulations of The NYSC Coordinator for the state, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar stated this in a chat with reporters yesterday during the collection of discharge certificates by the corps members at the NYSC secretariat in Bauchi.

He added that 27 others would also have their service year extended by three weeks for misconduct.

According to him, the erring corps members were sanctioned for various offenses ranging from absenteeism, among others, during their service year.

He further said five others would be rewarded with the state award for their outstanding contributions toward enhancing the living standard of their host communities through tangible community development service.

Also in Kogi State, the scheme disciplined five out of the 706 members of the 2021 Batch C Stream I in the state, as their service year ends.

The NYSC Coordinator in Kogi State, Mrs Mofoluwasho Williams, made this known yesterday during the passing out ceremony held in Lokoja.

Williams said two corps members that absconded would repeat their service year while three had their service year extended for various offences.

The Kogi NYSC Coordinator warned the corps members against indulging in social vices such as drug abuse, cybercrime and advance fee fraud, but to live decent lives.

Also yesterday, there was a low-key passing out parade organised by the NYSC in Kano yesterday as the scheme issued certificates to 2,026 corps members of the 2021 Batch ‘C’, Stream one.

The NYSC Coordinator, Aisha Tata-Muhammad commended the corps members for their invaluable individual and collective contributions to their host communities during the service year.

“On behalf of the Director-General, Brig.-Gen. Muhammad Fada I congratulate you on the successful completion of the mandatory one year service,” she said.

The coordinator advised them to continue to uphold the core values of the NYSC–patriotism, integrity, efficiency, commitment and teamwork.

She also advised them to work hard to harness the benefits of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training they were exposed to during the period.

According to her, out of the 2,026 corps members, 1,232 are males and 794 are females while nine corps members’ service year was extended and four will repeat the service year because of various reasons.