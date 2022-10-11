5,341 persons receive National Honours in 59 years

A total of 5,341 persons have so far received Nigeria’s National Honours Awards since its inception on October 1, 1963.

This is according to an aggregate of the total awardees compiled by the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs.

According to the document sighted by our correspondent, President Muhammadu Buhari dished out the highest number of awards since 1963; 493 in total.

The PUNCH reports that Buhari approved National Honours of Officer of the Order of the Niger and cash awards of N200 million for 43 Team Nigeria contingents to the 2022 Commonwealth Games and World Athletics championships.

The second and larger tranche of the awardees were honoured on Tuesday.

This is followed by former President Goodluck Jonathan who awarded 313 persons with honours in 2013 and 2014.

A further breakdown revealed that only 14 persons have earned the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, a designation reserved for the President.

Forty-two persons have received the honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger, while 359 persons have been awarded the Commander of the Federal Republic honours.

The rest are as follows: Commander of the Order of the Niger (573), Officer of the Federal Republic (966), OON (1,331), MFR (1,039), MON (775), Federal Republic Medal I (154) and Federal Republic Medal II (89).

The National Honours Awards was established by the National Honours Act of No 6 in 1964. It took retroactive effect from October 1, 1963.

The Act empowers the President by warrant, the Nigerian Order of Dignity to honour deserving citizens who have contributed to the development of and progress of the country in any field of endeavour.

In 2022, some of the 13 persons who will be honoured posthumously include former Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari (CFR), former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and Aircraft Man Matthew Oyedepo, the latter two who died in a fatal plane crash in May 2021.