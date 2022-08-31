Abdul-Samad Rabiu: BUA’s $400 million Sugar Refinery elixir to agric sector

BUA’s $400million sugar refinery points the way to the future of African agriculture, says the company’s founder and Chairman, Abdul Samad Rabiu, has said.

The investment of BUA in the agric sector aligns with the statement of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, that agriculture will create Africa’s next billionaires, with its huge vertical investment in integrated sugar facility in Kwara State.

The project includes a 20,000-hectare sugar plantation, a sugar milling plant, a sugar refinery, an ethanol plant and a 35megawatt (Mw) power plant fuelled by bagasse, a sugar cane residue.

With the country’s sugar imports accounting for 90 per cent of consumption, Rabiu noted that sugar is one of many low-hanging fruits when it comes to the agricultural opportunity and to working within the country’s import substitution strategy.

The continued appreciation of the dollar against local African currencies, Rabiu warned that importing inflation is now a bigger risk for countries in Africa and elsewhere. This, he further said, has been buoyed by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, which he said has once again highlighted Africa’s vulnerabilities to dependence on importation. He was emphatic that countries that produce what they consume have been better able to manage their inflationary risk.

For instance, Rabiu said Uganda has not suffered badly as other countries in terms of food inflation because it produces most of its staples – namely matoke, cassava, and sweet potatoes.

“We concentrate on areas where we can add value to resources that we have locally, this makes you less susceptible to shocks. We’re sitting on 60 percent of the world’s arable land and 30 per cent of the natural mineral resources. Last year, we were paying $250 a ton to import wheat. Today that has increased to $600.

‘’So if you are importing one million tonnes a year, that is adding close to $30 million per month to your cost base. We can’t pass this cost to the consumer; they just wouldn’t pay it, so yes it’s a cause for concern,” Rabiu said.

“The beauty of the sugar refinery is that in terms of agriculture it’s the way to go. Our plantation is going to be completed by next year.

It’s a 20,000-hectare fully integrated four-in-one plantation with sugar mill, sugar refinery, ethanol and power plant. Once we complete it, it should reduce Nigeria’s import bill by $150m a year.

“And we should be creating 6,000 direct jobs. It’s an exciting project. Even the power we produce to run the mill and refinery comes from a bi-product of the sugar cane. Agriculture is turning out to be a game-changer. And Nigeria sits on almost 48m hectares of arable land between Kwara, Niger and Kogi states – flat, arable, fertile land,” he said.