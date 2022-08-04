Abia confirms three cases of monkeypox

Three cases of the dreaded Monkey-pox disease has been recorded in Abia State.

Commissioner for Health, Dr Joe Osuji who confirmed this in an interview on Thursday in Umuahia, however, said “the situation is under control”.

He said that the three contact cases had been treated and discharged from the hospital, adding that the rashes on one of them “have already cleared”.

Asked where in Abia the cases were recorded the Commissioner said: “Aba North, Umuahia South and Ikwuano LGAs”.

Dr Osuji further explained that the patients had been followed up and contact tracing done on them.

He also said that five samples had been taken to the reference laboratory in Abuja for investigation, and that the results of the investigation are being awaited.

Dr Osuji, however, urged residents not to panic but tasked them on environmental cleanliness and personal hygiene.

” If you see any person with any kind of rashes around you, try to isolate yourself from the person. You also ask the person to report to the hospital for investigation and treatment”.

The Chief Epidemiologist of the state, Lady Peace Nwogugu, also confirmed that wo of the cases had recovered rapidly.

She said that Government had activated all necessary response activities, but urged residents to strictly adhere to the stipulated guidelines and public health directory to prevent and control the spread of the epidemic.

Mrs Nwogugu particularly advised residents against body contacts with infected or suspected persons.

She also encouraged residents to maintain social distancing, regular washing of hands, and avoid unnecessary travels.

Symptoms of Monkey-pox according to her, include high fever and rashes.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, the country has 133 confirmed cases of Monkey-pox since January 2022.