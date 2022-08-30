Abia group: Nnamdi Kanu’s prophesies about Nigeria‘ve been fulfilled

Abia daughters under the aegis of Umuada Abia Nwere Ugwu, have said that all the predictions and prophesies made by Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, concerning Nigeria have been fulfilled.

The women who stated this in Umuahia on Sunday while honouring the IPOB Leader with the award of ” Onwa (moon of) Umuada Abia and Diaspora”, described him as”a great prophet and one who saw tommorow”.

National President of the association, Lady Joy Dimanochie, who spoke on behalf of others, recalled with pain that the current insecurity plaguing Nigeria was predicted by the IPOB Leader but he was ignored.

She said that Kanu who is currently detained at the Headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, did nothing to deserve his ordeals.

The former Head of Service Umuahia South, maintained that “Kanu is not alone but has the full backing of everyone with conscience in Igbo land.”

Dimanochie who said that Kanu was not after his selfish interest but seeking the good and freedom of the oppressed people, appealed to those holding him to free him without delay.

Likening Kanu to biblical Moses and the late President Nelson Mandela of South Africa, Lady Dimanochie said most great leaders passed through afflictions before rising to position of authority.

She said that Kanu’s present ordeals would soon be over, while pledging the continued prayers for Abia daughters for the IPOB Leader until he is released.

Received the award on behalf of Kanu, President General emeritus of Isiama Afaraukwu community, Chief Ikechukwu Ndubueze, thanked the women for their courage to identify with the IPOB Leader during his travails.

He expressed hope that God would deliver him from the hands of his persecutors, and ultimately free all the oppressed people in the country.

He solicited their continued prayers and support until the expected freedom was actualised.

The event was witnessed by veterans of the Civil war as well as some chieftains of Council of Elders in Biafra.