Abia judges, judiciary workers not owed – registrar

The Chief Registrar of Abia State High Court, Victoria Okey- Nwokeukwu, has said that no judge or any judiciary worker in Abia State is owed salary arrears.

Okey- Nwokeukwu who was responding to a media report that judges in the state were owed for months, challenged those behind the publication to present proof of their claims.

She explained that salaries of Judges nation-wide are paid by the National Judiciary Council, NJC, wondering how Judges in Abia would be singled out and owed.

“There is no judge of Abia State judiciary that is being owed any arrears including all other judiciary workers in Abia State”, she declared.

She, however, said that:”Abia Government only pays the allowance of Honourable Judges including their vacation allowance”, adding that “the 2022 annual vacation allowance has been paid.”

The Registrar described the report as ” misleading and an embarrassment to the State Government”.

Addressing newsmen Saturday in Umuahia, the Registrar urged members of the public to discountenance the report, insisting that Judges in Abia receive their salaries promptly.

The Registrar demanded apology from those behind the publication.