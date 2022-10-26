Oilbearing communities in Ukwaland of Abia state have asked the State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC) to give account of the N14 billion it received from the state government.

Some leaders of the communities in Ukwa West local government area made the call following governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s recent disclosure that the ASOPADEC received the money in the last 70 months.

Speaking to newsmen, Barrister Sam Ogbonna expressed dissatisfaction that “Ikpeazu as the number one citizen of the state turned a blind eye while we were being shortchanged.”

He argued that now that the revelation has been made whether it would be out of place to avail the people with the relevant and detailed facts about how the money was used to develop and better their lives or otherwise.

He said although it might not be wrong to think Ikpeazu wants to set them at war with each other, they would go ahead to ascertain “If it is our own sons who deliberately connived with people to keep us in this pitiable condition.

Ogbonna, who retired as head of service from the state Local Government Service Commission, called on his kinsmen “who were privileged to occupy positions in the ASOPADEC to hasten to the call to avert the wrath of our people.”

Lending his voice to the call, Pastor Nwadike Nwankwo said the implication of Ikpeazu’s statement was that it was not his fault, but that of their people that the area is grossly underdeveloped.

He said “When the governor released N14billion was he and his agents not suppose to supervise the use; what about the state Assembly, doesn’t it have oversight functions on the ASOPADEC?”

Another, a public affairs analyst Mr Kelvin Elendu wondered whether Ikpeazu knew the weight of the statement, wondering how the money was available and the government was raising alarm over paucity of funds.

According to him, this clearly tells the people that we’ve been lied to and grossly raped, noting that the worst part of it is that their own indegens were used to execute the people-centred evil.

“Funny enough, they think everyone is undiscerning and being that these men can’t talk due to the cloak of appointments and party loyalty, the governor can say whatever he feels.’

Ahead of 2023, he wondered “if any person from Ukwa could sincerely and actually support the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after stealing the people dry and leaving them wretched.

“The handlers of the state resources should be held responsible for our woes. None should be exonerated. That includes and not limited to those who made themselves willing tools.