Abia records three cases of monkeypox

Abia state has recorded three cases of monkeypox in the state even as the state government has called for caution on the part of residents.

The cases, according to sources were recorded in three local government areas of the state; Aba North, Umuahia South and Ikwuano LGAs respectively.

It was gathered that there was apprehension in the said communities over fear of those who may have come in contact with the infected persons as the government of the state has started contact tracing of index persons.

A staff of the Abia State Ministry of Health that spoke anonymously said “We have done all we are supposed to do, including contact tracing, and the patients are doing well.

“We have given all the support we are supposed to give. The surveillance is everywhere and the contact tracing on. We have listed a lot of contacts and taken their samples for investigation.

“Some of the samples are out and were negative. We are still expecting more sample results from Abuja, the only place they do it.”

A source stated that the state government has done the necessary sensitisation and the positive cases have been contained.

“We have done a lot of things about them and have visited vicinities and their facilities at their homes. “So, there is no cause for alarm. They are doing well.

“The information there is that we talk about personal and environmental hygiene. You should be on the lookout for people with a lot of rashes and you try to isolate yourself from and refer to the health facility nearer to you.”