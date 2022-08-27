As Abia State celebrates 31 years of its creation Ohanaeze Ndigbo has described Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as a man who restored peace to Abia State.

The group explained that in the face of insecurity challenges facing the South East geopolitical Zone Abia State has remained relatively peaceful.

A press release issued by Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro, Secretary-General, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide stated that “Ndigbo observed that while most South East States were the boiling point of insecurity challenges which was engulfed with the activities of bandits that obstructed the peace and economic developments of the remaining four southeast States, the residents of Abia and peace-loving Abians enjoyed uninterrupted economic and social activities during the Monday’s Sit-at- Home and Abia recorded nearly zero violent environment which made Aba the economic hub Center for local and foreign investors in west Africa.”

“As Nigerians commemorate the people and the government of Abia State on the 31st anniversary of the state’s creation, the Abia founding fathers’ visions and foresightedness have been built on in the areas of economic growth and development over the years by successive governments which Governor Ikpeazu’s Administration remains the best of all in the repositioning and rehabilitation of Aba from the ruins of infrastructural deficiency and economic kwashiorkor, to the New Japan of Africa with a first-degree infrastructural facelift and resuscitation of the Igbo resilient entrepreneurial spirit which is inevitable for the survival of the Igbo nation in the post-Covid 19 economic eras,” the documented stated.

“Ndigbo call on the Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to sustain the tempo of peace and security of the State until the end of his tenure as he will be remembered for his good works and as the Governor who provided security and stability of Abia State when South East and Nigeria were on flames of insecurity and banditry.”

They urged Governor Ikpeazu to look at the areas of social security and welfare of Abians as a priority before his departure, as he remains the best of all the people who have governed Abia since the return of democracy in 1999, as that would be the last time he will celebrate the creation of Abia state as the Governor.

“On August 27th, 2022, he will be leaving big shoes for whoever will succeed him in 2023 in terms of security and stability, economic advancement and infrastructural strides in Aba and its environs.”