Abubakar Bello: Investors avoiding Niger due to insecurity

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has revealed that the high rate of insecurity in the state has affected investment development in the state, adding that investors are avoiding the state.

The governor was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, at the 2022 Press week of the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, with the theme, “Fact-check to end fake news; tasks before Niger State Journalists amid Security Challenges,” in Minna over the weekend.

Matane said the state had lost investment opportunities as a result of the insecurity challenges faced by the state.

Matane also blamed the loss of investment opportunities on the rapid increase of fake news about the security situation in the state.

“Fake news has provided unnecessary perception about what is truly going on about insecurity in the state. Many investors have failed to come to the state, and the state has lost so many opportunities in terms of investments.

“These days, many travellers avoid coming to Niger State because of the news that does not reflect the real issues on the ground,” he said.

Matane urged journalists to ensure they check facts before going to putting them out, adding that fake news needed to be checked to ensure that the negative nuances regarding insecurity in the state were brought to an end.

In his address, the NUJ National President, Comrade Chris Isiguzo, pointed out that fake news could lead to communal, religious and political crises and needed to be checked.

He stated that the NUJ had disciplined several journalists who were caught in the web of fake news, “we are not going to tolerate it. We have taken steps to stem the tide.”