Abubakar Malami lauds Abdullahi Ganduje’s effort in justice sector reform

Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, commended Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, for his unrelenting determination and commitment in the justice sector reform in the state.

He made the commendation during a special dinner organised by the governor, on Friday, at the Government House in Kano, for the minister and top brass of the Federal Ministry of Justice.

It was contained in a statement by Abba Anwar, the Chief Press Secretary to Ganduje, and made available to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.

Malami was in Kano for top management retreat of the ministry, with the theme, “Enhancing Systems and Structures in the Federal Ministry of Justice for Effective Justice Sector Service Delivery.”

“When the federal government came up with the issue of fighting against corruption and justice sector reform, Kano followed suit. So also in the area of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission strengthening system, Kano followed suit,” he said.

Adding that, the state needs to be commended for all the success recorded in the justice sector.

Kano, according to him, “also matched the federal government in the area of infrastructural development in the judiciary,” while assuring that, the choice of Kano was not accidental, he noted that, “Kano has consolidated the spirit of the Retreat.”

In the area of infrastructural development, the Minister observed that, Kano was among the frontline states in the area of flyovers and other infrastructural development.

In his brief remarks, governor Ganduje disclosed that, “A Committee on the Administration of Justice was established to strategise on how we can decongest our correctional centres across the state, as directed by His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“We are trying to assist the Judiciary, so that the administration of justice can be in compliance with the global best practice. That is part of the reason why we are also making the sector digital.”