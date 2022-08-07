Abubakar Malami reiterates commitment to quality education

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has reiterated his commitment to providing higher quality education in Kebbi.

Malami made this known during a prize-giving ceremony at Rayhaan Model Academy in Birnin Kebbi.

According to him, his contributions are to complement the efforts of the federal and state governments.

He described the establishment of Rayhaan Model Academy as part of his contribution to complement the efforts of the governments in stabilising education in the state.

“This informs the decision to have a trailblazer model academy, Rayhaan Model Academy Birnin Kebbi.

Malami expressed optimism that the academy would produce high Calibre of intellectuals in universities who would join the wider competitive global society.

“I hope in the nearest future, the students from the academy will contribute immensely in the fields of engineering, medicine, industries, administration and entrepreneurship, among others,” he said.

Meanwhile, Malami commended the parents and guardians for entrusting the care of their wards in the academy and promised to ensure that their dream had come to fruition.

Also, he appreciated both teaching and non-teaching staff for their contributions to the development of the academy.