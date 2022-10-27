Abuja: Jabi Lake Mall shuts operations over security threats

Jabi Lake Mall has announced that it would shut operations over security threats in Abuja.
Recall United States Embassy on Sunday issued a security alert on elevated risk of terror attacks in Abuja.
In view of the above, the mall in a statement on its Instagram page @jabilakemallnigeria, opined that the mall is committed to safeguard the life of its staff and customers.
Bellow is the full statement: “Jabi Lake Mall will be closed today, Thursday, 27 October 2022. This decision has been taken in the overall interest of the safety of all staff and customers of the mall.
“Centre Management is committed to minimising any disruptions; however, the safety of our staff and shoppers remains our highest priority.
“Management is constantly reviewing the security situation in consultation with relevant security authorities and will inform you when the mall will be re-opened.
“We apologise for any inconvenience caused and hope to provide you with a quality shopping experience soon”.
