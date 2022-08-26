Adamawa assembly to transmit bill for mandatory drug, alcohol tests on applicants to governor

The Adamawa State House of Assembly is to transmit a bill for a law to provide for mandatory drugs, alcohol, and other illicit substance testing for applicants for an appointment, employment, and school admission.

After deliberations, observations, and recommendations on the report on Friday, Speaker Aminu Abbas who presided over the session put the motion to that effect into voice vote in which members present unanimously gave their consent.

He directed the chairman house committee on rules, business, ethics, and privileges to schedule the bill for the third reading during any convenient legislative sitting.

Abbas directed that the bill should be forwarded to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri for assent.

Newsmen report that the bill was presented at the plenary by Kabiru Mijinyawa (APC) in Yola.

Earlier, a motion supporting the speedy passage of the bill was presented by the deputy majority leader of the house Mr Japhet Kefas, representing Gombi constituency.

