Adamawa governor extols Nigerian Army capacity to maintain peace

The Executive Governor of Adamawa state, His Excellency, Rt Hon Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.

Fintiri gave the commendation on 14 August 2022, when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General Ibrahim Ali paid him a courtesy visit at Government House Yola, the state capital.

The governor who disclosed his passion for continious peace and development of the state described the military as a noble profession that requires accolade from the citizens. He said, personnel of the military has made a lot of sacrifice for the people to enjoy peace.

Governor Fintiri further revealed that security challenges formally faced by the state are gradually dying down. He maintained that the military are up and doing and needed sincere support of the citizens to consolidate on the achievement.

Earlier in his remarks, the GOC and Commander OPSH, Major General Ibrahim Ali, commended the people of the state for taking active part in supporting the troops through information sharing.

He said Adamawa state is recently witnessing tremendous development and progress. Such development he said can only be achieved in an atmosphere of peace.

The GOC further intimated the Governor about the Army Headquarters Veterans Affairs Third Quarter Seminar and Workshop to be hosted in the state.