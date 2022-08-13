Adamawa’s 78 percent WAEC success rate excites Ahmed Fintiri

Adamawa Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has expressed excitement over the performance of candidates from the State in the 2022 West African Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) conducted by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

In the results released earlier this week, 43,000 students who sat the exam in Adamawa, recorded 78 per cent success with credits in at least five subjects, including English and Maths, and having the basic requirement for university admission.

Fintiri, who returned to Yola on Saturday after a trip to Rivers State, told newsmen at the Yola International Airport: “I am excited and elated. I promised the people that I was coming with a very serious reform in the education sector. Hitherto, we were mostly coming second or so to the last (among states). I resolved that we would change that narrative and the resolve has started yielding result.

“Last year we had 74 percent and this year we have 78 percent. Kudos to the students and and we will continue to push further and do more reforms and have things get even better.”

Fintiri, who arrived Yola in the early afternoon of Saturday from Port Harcourt where he met with Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike over the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) directly involving Wike and the party’s presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, said reconciliation had started in earnest and is progressing successfully.

“We are focused and the reconciliation is up and progressing. I am the chairman of the reconciliation committee between Atiku and Wike on Atiku’s side, and I can assure you that we will get over it,” Fintiri said.

Expressing optimism for a positive outcome of the reconciliation process, Fintiri added, “We will continue to talk. Politics is about talking with one another. It is about understanding. We have started the process. Very soon we will be crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s to signify that the reconciliation is over and PDP is out and ready for success.”