ADC candidate: Nigeria will be stronger after 2023 polls

Solomon Peter, a House of Representatives candidate on the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said Nigeria will be greater after the 2023 General Elections.

Peter, who is vying for Takum/Donga/Ussa and Yangtu Federal Constituency election, said the year presented hope for free, credible, and transparent elections.

He told journalists on the sidelines of the 62nd Independence Anniversary thanksgiving service in Jalingo on Sunday, that the election would turn in good leaders into various elective positions.

The candidate said though Nigeria has not reached where it was supposed to be at 62, there was a need for Nigerians to be grateful to God for keeping the country together in spite of the challenges confronting it.

“We are not where we are supposed to be as a nation, but all hope is not lost, by electing good leaders through the use of BVAS and electronic transmission of results, the narrative will change for the better.

“Democracy is the best thing that has happened to us as a nation, but we are not practising it the right way, we need to build a system that will work for us and for the future.

“We need to build strong institutions to support our democracy, not strong individuals that would end up enriching themselves and their families at the expense of public good.

“To achieve this we must learn to elect people based on competence and track record not tribal or religious sentiments,” he said.

Peter said that his candidature was a true reflection of the yearnings and aspirations of the people, adding that he would promote inclusiveness, youth, and women empowerment if elected.

This, he said, could be achieved through quality representation towards promoting peaceful coexistence to address youth restiveness in the area.

Peter also pledged to lobby for viable projects in the area of water supply, roads, healthcare, education, and agriculture for the overall well-being of the people.