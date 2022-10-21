AFAN, MACBAN seek solutions to farmers-herders in Benue

A Fulani group under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) have stated its resolve to work with the Benue state chapter of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) to bring about lasting peace between farmers and herders in Benue.

Therefore, the two groups solicited the support and collaboration of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS), the military spike operation in the state to enable them undertake advocacy visits to critical communities and Local Government Areas (LGAs) affected by farmers/herders crisis to find solutions to the lingering crisis.

AFAN was led by Aondongu Saaku, while Barr Bello Abdulsalam, the MACBAN Legal Adviser in the state, stood in for MACBAN, during the courtesy call on the OPWS, Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe at the Force headquarters of OPWS in Makurdi on Friday.

Acting as facilitators at the meeting was an NGO, the NEEM Foundation.

During the interactive session that ensued between the two groups and the Force Commander, OPWS issues of security concerns were raised.

Among such issues were the activities of the Benue State Livestock Guards, boundary demarcation, accommodation within Anti Open Grazing Law in Benue state as well as threats from criminal hired fighters.

The gathering agreed that if these issues were properly addressed, the issues associated with farmers/herders crisis would be mitigated in Benue state.

Following the discussion, the Force Commander, OPWS, Major General Kevin Aligbe promised to support AFAN with escorts and security cover at meetings during their planned advocacy visits.

He also advised AFAN to encourage their members to embrace dialogue as the means to finding lasting solutions to the crisis.

General Aligbe commended NEEM Foundation for the initiative to ensure peace in communities and local government areas that have been ravaged by the farmers/herders conflict.

In his remarks at the occasion, Aondongu Saaku explained that “NEEM Foundation successfully brought both livestock and crops farmers under one association with the common aim of mitigating the crisis (existing) between farmers/herders and to work towards returning IDPs (Internally Displaced Persons) to their ancestral homes to continue farm productions in Benue state.

Participants at the interactive session pledged their commitment towards achieving the objectives of the meeting.