Afe Babalola: Customs violating tax exemption for medical equipment importation

Legal luminary, Afe Babalola, has said that detrimental bureaucracies have caused a lot of setbacks for Nigeria in areas of health-related research and other scientific innovations.

Babalola at this year’s Drug Discovery Africa Conference taking place at Afe Babalola University, in Ado, the Ekiti State capital, expressed disappointment that tax concessions that ought to be given for medical equipment importation are being set aside by the Nigeria Customs Service.

The legal icon is also displeased that a COVID-19 herbal remedy produced by ABUAD in the peak of the pandemic is still undergoing efficacy test by the Federal Government, describing it as symptoms of a country unsupportive of progress and breakthroughs.