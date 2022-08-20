AGN sets up electoral committee for national elections

As the Emeka Rollas-led administration gradually comes to an end, the registered Board of Trustees of the Actors Guild of Nigeria has released the names of members of the electoral committee that would steer the national election for National Executive Committee members.

The five-member committee of the Actors Guild of Nigeria Electoral Committee, AGNEC, is headed by Steve Ebo aka Ajebo as the Chairman while Blessing Edwards serves as the Secretary.

Other members are Augustine Osadebe, Barr. Asabe Madaki and Moji Oyetayo.

The National President, Ejezie Emeka Rollas confirmed that he has received the list of the national AGNEC members transmitted to his office by the registered Board of Trustees.

A statement signed by Monalisa Chinda Coker, AGN Director of Communications says that no date and venue has been set for the National election but the revised 2019 AGN constitution provided that an electoral committee to nurture fresh elections be set up three months to the end of an administration.