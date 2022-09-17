Nigeria

Ahmad Lawan condoles with Rotimi Akeredolu over mother’s demise

September 17, 2022
Abdulfatai Mohammed
President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the passing of his mother Mrs Grace Akeredolu.

Lawan in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi in Abuja on Friday, joined friends and political associates of the governor to commiserate with Akeredolu’s family, government and people of Ondo over the loss.

The Senate president said the departed Matriarch left behind a great legacy in her children, and as a Lady Evangelist and community leader, lived a life of service to humanity and God.

“Sweet is the memory of the righteous. His Excellency should be consoled by the virtuous life that Mama lived and how she lived to see her children attain great heights in their chosen careers,” he said.

Lawan, who prayed for eternal rest for her gentle soul, also prayed for God to grant the entire family the fortitude to bear the loss.

