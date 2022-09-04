Ahmad Lawan donates N200 million as start-up to traders

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Saturday donated the sum of 200 million as start-up to traders.

This is even as the Yobe State government has named the Gashua Ultra-Modern Market after him.

The governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, made the announcement at the commissioning of the market project on Saturday, according to a statement by the Special Assistant (Press) to President of the Senate, Ezrel Tabiowo, in Abuja.

Buni said, “I have the pleasure to announce to you that the Gashau modern market has been named after Distinguished Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan. The first ever President of the Senate from Yobe State and, indeed, the entire North East geo-political zone; and in recognition of his invaluable contributions to the state, and as well the exemplary working relationship he established between the executive and legislative arms of government for a developmental democracy to thrive.”

Governor Buni added that, “the Gashua ultra-modern market is 505 shops of different sizes, administrative blocks, mosques, drainage water facilities, provision for banks, fire station, and police outpost.

“The market is expected to stimulate increased economic activities that will enhance job opportunities and income generation for our people and promote internally generated revenues.”

He said the market was registered as a limited liability company with a full-fledged board of directors to be supported by management staff.

He, therefore, enjoined the board and management of the market to work to ensure good utilisation of all facilities towards the realisation of collective goals.

The Senate President, who commissioned the project, announced on behalf of his SAIL (Senator Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan) Foundation, a donation of N200 million to traders in Bade Local Government Area.

According to him, a total of 400 traders are to benefit the sum of N500,000 each as start-up capital.

He announced that the foundation under his leadership will oversee the disbursement of the funds to local traders.

Reacting to the governor’s speech, Lawan said, “Today, we are celebrating one of those development strides you have brought to our state.

“In particular, the ultra-modern markets in the four local governments are signs of efforts by your administration to create employment opportunities, generate wealth and, of course, ensure sustainable economic development for our state.

“I commend you for this foresight; I commend you for what you have been able to do in the line of developing our state in the last three and half years.

“Your Excellency, I want to assure you that those of us representing Yobe State in the National Assembly will continue to give our maximum support to you and our administration in this state, and nothing less is expected of us.”