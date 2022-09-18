Akwa Ibom building collapse: One confirmed dead, many trapped

The Akwa Ibom State Government has confirmed one person dead in a storey building that collapsed in Uyo around 5pm on Saturday.

Commissioner for information and strategy, Iniobong Ememobong, told newsmen a combined rescue team recovered one body around 1am on Sunday.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Ememobong said while rescue operations are still ongoing, it is believed that many are still trapped in the rubbles of the building.

“The state government particularly Governor Udom Emmanuel is saddened by the tragic incident.

“When information on the collapse of the building reached us, the government immediately mobilized personnel and equipment to the scene of the incident and began rescue operations.

“As at 1am this morning (Sunday), one dead body was recovered from the rubbles of the building and search for other victims is ongoing. At the appropriate time the Governor will speak on the incident,” he said.

Akwa Ibom Secretary of the Nigeria Red Cross Society, Mr. Iniuma Okorodoh, also told newsmen that scores of victims rescued are in critical condition and being attended to at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH).

Okorodoh said about four victims in critical condition have been taken to the UUTH, adding that excavator is still being expected to rescue those still trapped in the rubble.

It was gathered the collapsed building located at 3 Iman street, Off Aka road Uyo, is owned by one Mr. Awafe, who is said to be outside the country.

It was learnt the building was meant to be a six storey building but caved while construction workers were on the fourth floor.

Akwa Ibom Police spokesman Odiko Macdon confirmed that one person died in the incident.

MacDon said: “The State Police Command led by the Commissioner of Police, Olatoye Durosinmi was on ground to provide security and orderliness which aided rescue operations.

“We must commend the State Government and other rescue agencies for their timely response and the deployment of necessary resources to ensure the evacuation of victims of the unfortunate incident”.