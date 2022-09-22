Akwa Ibom declares Friday public holiday to mark 35th anniversary

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has declared Friday, September 23, 2022, Work Free Day to mark the 35th anniversary of state creation.

Consequently, government offices and other public places in the state are to observe the holiday.

The holiday was announced through a press release issued by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Thursday.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

“This declaration is made in the spirit of the celebration of the 35th Anniversary of the creation of our state.

“The governor wishes all citizens and residents happy celebrations,” the release stated.