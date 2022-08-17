Akwa Ibom government visits community deserted for 14 years

The white paper implementation Committee of the Akwa Ibom State government has visited Amazaba and Ikot Akpan Udo Communities for a peace talk.

The visit is part of the ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace between the Ikot Akpan Udo village of Ikot Abasi Local Government and its Amazaba community neighbours of Eastern Obolo Local Government Area.

Recall that both communities deserted their ancestral homes following communal clashes, loss of lives and property which rocked them in 2008.

In separate addresses to the two communities, the leader of the team and state commissioner for health, Prof Augustine Umoh, noted that the Udom Emmanuel administration was desirous of ensuring that the sad chapter of the communities’ history of the communal conflict is finally put to rest.

Prof. Umoh said the visit was to enable the White Paper Committee to have an on-the-spot assessment of property destroyed during the crises which engulfed the areas in 2008 and therefore urged the two sides to abide by the terms of their Memorandum of Understanding while government undertakes a holistic review of their needs assessment for the development of the areas to make way for proper resettlement.

Umoh also said the visit was a follow-up to the various meetings between the committee and the affected communities adding that the Government has taken serious steps that would lead to the provision of facilities that were destroyed in the area to enable the people to return to normal life.

He urged the people not to reopen old wounds but to cooperate with the committee to provide locations where the government could rebuild schools, health centres, markets, civic centres and other amenities that were destroyed.

He noted that since the Udom Emmanuel administration was fully committed to restoring peace in the area, the community has a responsibility of providing an enabling environment for peace to thrive.

Professor Umoh further stressed that even as the government was working towards the demarcation of the boundary between the two local government areas, that should not disrupt the ongoing resettlement process and urged the people to desist from taking actions capable of igniting another round of crisis in the area.

At Ikot Akpan Udo, the village head, Eteidung Oscar Abel, who spoke through the chairman of the village council, Chief John Obotowo, appreciated the state government for efforts made so far to bring peace to the area. They assured the government of the willingness of Ikot Akpan Udo to cooperate with the committee to execute the desired projects for the community. He prayed for a speedy demarcation of the area stressing that the matter was not a case between Ikot Akpan Udo and Amazaba but a crisis between Ikot Abasi and Eastern Obolo Local Government Areas.

At the Obolo Hall where Amazaba people had gathered, the Paramount Ruler, HRH. Harry Etetor and the council chairman, Mr Abraham Odiong, said that for the past 14 years, the Amazaba people have been driven out of their community. They appreciated government’s determination of settle the problem and pledged their readiness to cooperate to bring lasting peace to the area.

The paramount ruler appealed to the Udom Emmanuel administration to complete the project of their resettlement to their ancestral home before the end of his tenure next year.

The royal father said the Amazaba people were ready to cooperate with the government in all the programmes lined up in the process and urged the committee to provide adequate security for the planned solemn assembly.