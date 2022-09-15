Akwa Ibom governor lauds new partnership initiative by NDDC

Akwa Ibom State Governor Udom Emmanuel has given the leadership of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs a pat on the back for the new structure of development proposed for the region, which seeks partnership and collaboration with governors of the Niger Delta Region.

Governor Emmanuel made this known on Wednesday evening, during a courtesy visit to him by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, at Government House, Uyo.

Identifying partnership with NDDC as a critical success factor in the development of the region, he pointed out that without the Niger Delta Development Commission working hand in glove with the government of the Niger Delta Region, projects executed by the commission may not address the peculiar needs of the people.

The Governor noted that once there is synergy between both parties, the purpose of bringing development to the people will be achieved.

Commending the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs for his unwavering commitment to state-building over the years, Governor Emmanuel described Obong Umana as an eminent son of Akwa Ibom State who has made invaluable contributions to the state, leaving imprints of achievements wherever he is assigned responsibilities.

He called on the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC to give Obong Umana the necessary support and cooperation.

“I really want to appreciate the Minister. He said the new structure of development in the Niger Delta region will be based on partnership and collaboration, and it is a critical factor towards the success and development of this region.”

Earlier in his remark, the Minister, Ministry of Niger Affairs, Obong Umana Okon Umana, who was accompanied by Minister of State, Niger Delta Affairs, Sharon Ikeazor, Administrator of NDDC Effiong Akwa, and other officials of NDDC, thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for accepting to host the National Council of Niger Delta (NCND), anchored by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the NDDC.

He commended the governor for the massive transformation and life-touching projects in the state.

Describing the governor as a leader who has been focused on development and issues of positive impacts on the people, Obong Umanah, acknowledged the collaboration and support of Governor Udom Emmanuel with the Federal Government, which was instrumental to the approval given by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the establishment of Oil and Gas Free Zone in Akwa Ibom.

The Minister further explained that the Ministry’s approach to the development of the Niger Delta region seeks partnership with governors of the region to guide the development process and work in sync to achieve the desired results for the people.

“We are taking steps to ensure that we can change the future, if we cannot do much about the past, we have started a process of consulting with state governors before projects are embarked upon.

“We are taking that seriously and we’ll ensure that state government lead the way, guide the development process so that the NDDC as an interventionist agency can do better,” he added.