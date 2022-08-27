Akwa Ibom to launch bus service on 35th anniversary

The government of Akwa Ibom State has announced plans for the celebration to mark the thirty-fifth anniversary of the creation of the state.

According to the plan, the month-long event with the theme ‘Moving Forward’, would herald the launch of a novel bus service scheme for the state, the Ibom City Bus Service, as well as the reviewed edition of Akwa Ibom State Public Service Rules.

These were parts of resolutions reached at the State Executive Council meeting held Friday, August 26, at Government House, Uyo.

The Commissioner for Environment and Solid Minerals, Mr. Charles Udoh, disclosed the resolutions while briefing Government House correspondents at the close of the meeting.

He said the Governor-in-Council has given approval for “the commencement of a process for the establishment of Ibom City Bus Service” adding that details will be communicated duly to get the public acquainted with the development.

On the new Public Service Rules, the Commissioner said, “the final draft of the Akwa Ibom State Public Service Rules, 2022 edition was approved by Council for gazetting and use in the State Public Service”.

This, he said, was after a thorough review by the Executive Council, considering the importance of the document.

Udoh stressed that besides the significance of the 35th Anniversary in the story of the State’s maturity, it was befitting to roll out the drums to celebrate the last anniversary with Governor Udom Emmanuel at the helms of affairs in the state, affirming that it will be a month-long event, with inputs from the various state government agencies.

The commissioner also confirmed receipt of report from the White Paper Implementation Committee on the civil disturbance between the Ikot Akpan Udo village in Ikot Abasi and Amasaba community in Eastern Obolo and made necessary recommendations on the next steps to be taken.