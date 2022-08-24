Alaafin stool: Atiba lineage accuses Oyo government of insincerity

An aspirant to the vacant stool of the Alaafin of Oyo from Adeitan Atiba Royal Lineage, Prince Afolabi Ademola Adesina, has accused the Oyo State government of insincerity in the selection process to fill the stool.

Adesina said that the state government has ignored nine other ruling houses enlisted since 8 December, 1976 by the then Oyo State Military Government and Gazetted, viz the 1995 White Paper, on 16 July, 2001 by the state government during the administration of the late Governor Lamidi Onaolapo Adesina.

He made these known in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday.

The statement read: “My attention has been drawn to a statement by the Oyo State Government to the effect that it will not interfere in the process of selecting a new Alaafin of Oyo.

“The state government reportedly said this through the Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture, Honourable Akeem Ademola Ige, during the celebration of the Sango Festival in Oyo.