ALGON tasks African leaders with climate change action

The National President of the Association of Local government of Nigeria, Mr. Kolade Alabi, has urged Africa Leaders to declare climate change as a global emergency.

He made the call when he joined other top high-powered delegations, top Nigeria technocrats, and international experts at the African Union Summit on global centre adaptation held in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

This is contained in a statement by Mr. Kolade Alabi, a copy of which was made available to newsmen in Kano State on Friday.

Alabi who decried the high rate of increasing dangers of climate change globally, stressed that any right-thinking person on earth has a duty towards taking actions that will protect the earth from destruction.

The National President of ALGON, while reiterating the commitment of the Association under his leadership, promised to collaborate with the international community to facilitate accelerated development at the grassroots in line with international best practice.

He added that the overall focus of the summit was to explore significant opportunities for job creation in rural areas as well as to ensure increases in productivity for GDP growth and poverty reduction.

The Summit which brought together global leaders from across governments, international organizations, multilateral development banks, the private sector, mayors, civil society, youth leaders, and other stakeholders was also aimed at raising the ambition on adaptation action for the continent.