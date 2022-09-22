Amotekun begins 24-hour patrol in Ondo north

Residents of communities in Ondo North senatorial district may now sleep with both eyes closed as the state Security Network, otherwise known as Amotekun Corps, has commenced 24-hour patrol in the district.

The Corps Commander, Akogun Adetunji Adeleye, disclosed this on Wednesday while parading 45 crime suspects at the formation’s headquarters at Alagbaka, Akure, the state capital.

In the northern senatorial district of the state, there have been series of kidnapping cases, mostly on the borderlines, due to the fact that it shared boundaries with three states-Edo, Kogi and Ekiti.

Adeleye, who is also the Special Adviser (Security) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, disclosed that “As we speak now, we have put measures in place in order to ensure that our roads are safe from the hands of criminals, our patrol vehicles are moving round for 24 hours.

“We want to reassure the good people of Ondo State to go about their normal duties. Again, the reinforcement of ban on the use of Okada (commercialmotorbikes) inthenight is also one of the major things responsible for the downward trend of criminal activities in the state generally.

“Today is another major harvest of criminals operating within the Ondo State, a couple of weeks, we deployed additional hands to all the 18 local government areas of the state to assist in beefing up the security architecture of the state and it has actually yielded a lot of results.

“Within the last two weeks, we have been able to curtail the excesses of the criminals raging from kidnapping, armed robbery, rape, among others. We have 45 criminals that we have concluded their investigations and they are ready to go for prosecution.

“We have a case of one Okoye Chukwuma, who specialised in burgling into cocoa stores. We also have one Philip Jacob, who specialised in vandalising vehicles parked in mechanical workshop overnight.

“In Ore, there was kidnapped of a family and we moved there immediately and we were able to arrest the kidnappers and released the victims.