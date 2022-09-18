Anambra bans female students from wearing mini-length uniforms

The Anambra State Government has banned the wearing of mini-length uniforms in schools across the state.

Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma Udeh, disclosed this during an interactive meeting with Education Secretaries of public and mission schools over the weekend, held at ASUBEB hall, Awka.

The meeting discussed the way forward as the next academic session commences on the 19th of September, 2022.

Prof. Udeh, who condemned the use of mini-length uniforms in schools, said the trend goes against the acceptable dress code for schools in the state.

According to the Commissioner, a student should look smart, well-groomed, project positive image and not be indecently dressed.

She added that the acceptable length for uniforms in the state remains knee length and not above the knee, as is fast becoming the norm.

The Commissioner charged the Education Secretaries to ensure schools comply with the directives and salvage the future of “umu-akwukwo Anambra.”

“You are the foundation. you control the formative years of the children. Let us infuse the right morals and discipline in students so they grow to be rational human beings, showing them there is more to life.

“If we fail to get it right at this stage, we have failed to protect the future of the children”, she said.