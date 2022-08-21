Anambra bans movement of cattle on foot

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has banned movement of cattle on foot in every part of Anambra State.

Soludo who met with members of Anambra State Cattle Menace Committee at the Government House, Awka, at the weekend, said the ban was in compliance with the 2021 anti-open grazing law of the State, adding that enforcement would begin from September.

He said, “Now that we have a law banning open grazing, the law enforcement agents have been directed to implement it.

“Though the law has been in existence since almost one year ago, cattle rearers keep parading certain areas in the State in contravention to the law.”

Former governor of the State, Willie Obiano, had assented to the Cattle and Other Livestock Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Bill of Anambra State in 2021, but failed to enforce the ban.