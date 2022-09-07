Anambra commissioner: Social media can’t displace traditional media

The Anambra State Commissioner for Information, Sir Paul Nwosu, has urged journalists to continuously update their skills in the profession because no matter how it strives, social media cannot replace traditional media.

Nwosu stated this on Wednesday when members of Correspondents’ Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in Anambra state visited him in his office.

According to him, journalists should always update their knowledge on the process of news gathering, processing and dissemination as social media cannot replace traditional media.

Nwosu said that the fact that somebody can afford electronic gadgets and write does not make him or her a journalist.

He said that journalists are trained to process information before pushing them to the public while social media writers just sit in their homes and write stories for the public.

“Journalists are trained to disseminate information. They cross-check the facts of what they are putting to the public.

Social Media can be any person who can afford a handset to write what he/she wants. People sit in their house and write anything they want” he said

According to him, Social Media have not in any way affected the news in the country, noting that if anybody wants credible news, he knows it can only be found in the traditional media.

He said the advent of social media has brought about fake news and hate speech, stressing that real people get their news from the traditional media by a trained journalist.

Earlier in his address, the Chairman of the Chapel, Chief Chukwujekwu Ilozue commended the state government under the leadership of Prof Charles Soludo for the development programmes his administration has embarked upon.

According to him, the chapel had always maintained a cordial relationship with the previous governments and wanted the relationship to continue.

He also urged the commissioner to assist the chapel in its forthcoming workshop billed to hold in November.

In his response to the address, Sir Nwosu promised to assist the chapel to host the workshop.