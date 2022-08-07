Anambra begins distribution of 3.8 million treated mosquito nets

Anambra State government began distribution of 3.8 million mosquito treated nets to all the 21 local government areas across the state today.

But the government says the security challenges in some of the communities are giving it lots of concerns.

Again, another major challenge the distributors are going to face, apart from the security issue, is how to access the riverine areas in the state.

The distribution of the mosquito treated nets, according to the Commissioner of Health, Dr Afam Obidike, is part of the war against malaria in the State

However, he said, the government had mapped out strategies to surmount such challenges by engaging people from those areas to take care of the distribution.

The areas with such challenges are Ihiala, Orumba North, Ayamelum, Anambra East, Anambra West, Ogbaru and Orumba South.

Obidike, therefore, denied the interference of politicians in the distribution as as being speculated in the state

Obidike, was represented by the head of Department, Public Health and Disease Control, Dr Anaeme Afam, at the media awareness at the weekend.

It was in collaboration with the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP), Malaria Consortium and Give Well Open Philanthropic funding.

He however, said such allegations were not unexpected against political office holders.

“We know the sacrifices we’re making to ensure a hitch-free exercise, amidst the risks and uncertainties, including getting the governor to release funds for flag off, and got the wife to sleep under the net to showcase to the world as net ambassador.

“Yet they said government is hijacking the process. Anyway, these are part of the things you get as a political office holder. I consider this as one of those allegations against government.”

According to Obidike, the 3.8 million nets would be distributed through a door-to-door approach across the LGAs of the state.