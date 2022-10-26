Anambra governor cancels taxes on wheelbarrow pushers, hawkers, others

Anambra State Governor, Prof Charles Soludo, has made a U-turn and cancelled all taxes imposed on wheelbarrow pushers, vulcanizers, hawkers and some other blue-collar job holders in the state.
Governor Soludo gave the order while addressing the Anambra people at the second phase of the open bidding for revenue concessions at the Government House Awka.
According to Soludo, hawkers, wheelbarrow pushers and vulcanizers are exempted from paying tax in Anambra State. The governor further emphasised that the message must go to all markets in Anambra.
“Wheelbarrow pushers must not pay any fee in the state. Vulcanizers operating along the road should also cease paying any fee to anyone. Hawkers shouldn’t pay any fees. These poor people should stop being harassed.
“This message is for the Market unions. If they are found with any evidence, that union will be dissolved with immediate effect. We want to build a society where the poor feel empowered and where the rich can get more resources to create wealth and employment,” Soludo said.
