Anambra governor debunks discovery of $900 trillion worth of gold reserve

Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has debunked a report alleging that about 20 million tons of gold reserve worth over $900 trillion was discovered in the state.

Soludo disclosed this in a statement by his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, on Thursday.

He said the report wrongly identified him as the chairperson of South-east Governors Forum and also claimed that he briefed reporters at the end of a meeting of the forum.

He said the writer also wrongly stated that the gold reserve was discovered in Eha-Amufu Community in the state.

Eha-Amufu is a community in Enugu State, not in Anambra State.

The governor described the report as “misleading” and a “figment of the writer’s imagination”.

“The entire news story including every statement or quotation allegedly attributed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo are mere falsehoods, without an iota of truth,” he said.

Soludo asked residents of the state to disregard the report, maintaining that it was “a mischievously cooked-up story with the clear intention to mislead the general public”.

The governor posted a screenshot of the report on his verified Twitter handle on Thursday. He urged the general public to disregard the report.

“Every letter of this piece is as fake and untrue as the unidentified writer who invested precious time to put together this fiction and published the same, understandably so, in an incredible medium,” Soludo said on the microblogging site.