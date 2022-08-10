Anambra: Parents beg governor to deploy security personnel to schools

Parents in some rural schools in Anambra State have pleaded with Governor Chukwuma Soludo to deploy security operatives to the schools, as a protective measure against the menacing gunmen in parts of the state.

Their argument is that because of the security situation, many parents were withdrawing their children from schools, adding that the governor’s action in that regard would encourage them to return their wards to school.

The proprietor of Friend of Friends Schools, Nnewi, Mr. Festus Okeke-Enyobi, said with the reintroduction of the Anambra Vigilante Group, which has been operating in the state, there would be enough security personnel to go around the schools.

He said: “We think the major thing these rural schools need now is security personnel, especially in the most affected gunmen-targeted local government areas. The governor should deploy security personnel to all the schools in rural areas.

“The state of insecurity in the state, especially, in and around Nnewi, Ihiala, Ekwusigo local government areas, requires security presence in all the public/private schools to boost the students’ confidence while in their classrooms.”

According to Okeke-Enyobi, restoration of security in schools would also ensure improvement in the standard of education in the state.

He also appealed to politicians and philanthropists in the state to assist the government in its efforts to address the security situation in the state.

He lamented the dearth of social amenities in state-owned schools, adding that apart from insecurity, most schools in the state also lack electricity, water, and sports facilities.

Another parent, Mr. Ignatius Maduka observed that the population of many schools in the rural areas had dropped since the activities of the gunmen increased in the state and suggested that communities should also fortify their vigilante outfits to complement the one established by Governor Soludo.

Maduka said that only schools in the urban centres have the full complement of pupils and students as many parents in the rural areas have withdrawn their children from schools.