The President-General, Ogbunike Progressive Union (OPU), in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra state Comrade Chukwugozie Ikegulu says there are no hospitals in Ogbunike community let alone primary healthcare centres where grassroots dwellers can access first hand medical care.

Ikegulu who vehemently lamented that only one maternity clinic existed in the community, maintained that the only available option left for rural dwellers were private hospitals in neighbouring communities where they paid through their nose to access exorbitan care with excruciating medical bills.

He said what looked like a primary healthcare centre which he described as a maternity clinic was funded and supported by the community to enable it function, stressing that access to health care is a major challenge in Ogbunike.

Ikegulu said, ”The level of government presence in Ogbunike to the best of my knowledge is very minimal as it concerns schools, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure. What we have are the ones done by Obiano’s administration though uncompleted and abandoned. We have series of gully erosions here and there.

As big as Ogbunike is, what we have is a maternity clinic not even a cottage hospital. Because of the population density of Ogbunike, what we ought to have is at least a cottage hospital but we don’t have it. What we have now is a maternity and they don’t offer all the services there. It is even the community that is taking care of the things needed in that maternity. It is individuals in the community that contribute funds to make sure that the maternity is functioning even though it is the responsibility of the state government.

Only private clinics and hospitals are flourishing in Ogbunike. Our people do not have other alternatives than to patronise private hospitals where they hardly afford the bills because government health facilities are non-existent in Ogbunike. Our people can not die carelessly because of the absence of government hospitals; so they find solace in private health facilities. ”

Comrade Ikegulu told our correspondent that Ogbunike has presented her charter of needs to the government of Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo through ASATU and that the issues of accessible government health facilities, roads, menacing gully erosions were some of the most pressing challenges conveyed to the government of the day.

He also recalled that the same charter of demands were presented last year to the state government but according to him, all were to no avail. He however expressed great optimism that the incumbent governor will come quickly to the aid of Ogbunike community to rescue them from apparent underdevelopment.

The Ogbunike Progressive Union President-General noted that the community comprises six villages and each of the villages is contending with erosion devastations. He said Ndi-Agu, Ifite-Ogbunike, Amawa, Ndiabor-Nokwa, Osile and others are battling with land erosions as the gullies have cut off major access roads in the community.

Although Ikegulu pointed out that Prof. Soludo had ordered for pictures of the various locations of erosion devastations in the state to be submitted to him; which he said they submitted last week and waiting for the governor’s next line of action.