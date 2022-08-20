Anambra to sanction general hospitals performing below standard

The Anambra State Ministry of Health has threatened to mete out severe sanctions to state-owned general hospitals performing below standard.

The leader of the ministry’s task force, Mrs Obiageli Uchegbu, issued the threat during the ongoing inspection of general hospitals in the state.

Uchegbu said that the ministry set up the task force to monitor the activities of the hospitals and ensure that they were functional and rendering health services.

“The inspection is to ensure the revival and efficiency of the health sector and possibly sanction any facility performing below expectation.

“There have been complaints about the lack of maintenance of facilities, quality of care and poor attitude of workers to their job all of which this government will not overlook.

“It will no longer be business as usual. Healthcare is what we cannot joke about.

“It is our collective responsibility and all hands must be on deck,” Uchegbu said.

The Deputy Medical Director, General Hospital, Onitsha, Dr Nnamdi Ekpelinwa, said the inspection provided the opportunity for the hospitals to interact with the ministry.

Ekpelinwa said that hospital managements would leverage the exercise to table the challenges affecting the discharge of their duties

“In spite of many challenges, we are doing our best to manage the available resources to deliver quality healthcare to residents,” he said.