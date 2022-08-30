ANAN: Delisting of indebted members, collective decision

The Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) says the proposed delisting of its non-financial members from its register was a decision jointly taken by ANAN Council and leadership of its 44 branches.

Dr Musa Mohammed, Deputy Chief Executive Officer (DCEO), Corporate External Relations of ANAN, said this in an interview with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, relevant stakeholders were therefore carried along in the decision, adding that it was made in the interest of the association.

Mohammed said ANAN was updating its membership register, adding that those indebted to the body would be deregistered both locally and its international affiliates.

He therefore advised members of ANAN to ensure that they are financially up to date on before Aug.31.

Newsmen report that an updated ANAN membership register will be made public on the Sept. 14.

Mohammed said it was only the Council that had powers to rescind the decision of delisting the members from the database.

He said that ANAN is run on subscription paid by its members and had very few other sources of income such as subventions.

Mohammed said the association also engages in other activities including conferences and Mandatory Continuing Professional Development (MCPD) to generate revenue.

The deputy chief executive officer of ANAN said though many Nigerians faced economic hardship, it was important that members paid their dues to their association.

He said it was unfortunate that out of the association’s 50,000 members only 12,000 of them pay their dues.

“Some people come to us when they need us for their promotion or when they are seeking to be appointed on Grade Level 10 or thereabout.

“So they just come and obtain our membership and we will not see them again even a subscription of N20,000 or N15,000 they wouldn’t pay,” he said.

ANAN was formed in 1979 and officially chartered by Decree in 1993. The association offers education and training programme to advance the accountancy.

The association is one of the two professional accountancy associations with regulatory authority in Nigeria.