Anglican Archbishop: ‘Bishops’ at political rally playing with fire

Archbishop of the Niger and the Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anglican Communion, His Grace, Alexander Ibezim, has described the appearance of some people in Christian religious garments, during the unveiling of the vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as taking politics too far, warning that those involved were playing with fire.

Addressing journalists in Awka, as part of activities to mark his 60th birthday anniversary, Ibezim wondered why people should toy with God because of political gratification.

He said: “We saw people who called themselves bishops. Even mechanics and artisans can sew clothes and say they are bishops, but are they true to themselves?

“If you claim that you are a bishop, let it be that God has sent you. But if you are doing that for political purposes, you will pay the prize because nobody can deceive the Church of God.

“We say it and laugh, but I am sure God will not take kindly to it. What they are doing is not of God and he is capable of destroying those lies.

“So, this is a warning. They say money can buy anything, but you can get the money and lose your soul forever.

“How I wish that those putting on the garments of Bishops can do the work of a Bishop and take care of people. It is not just to be Bishop to collect money at a political rally.

“Let us not play with such a thing. It is one of the signs of the end time. My advice is that no matter the amount of money you are given, don’t change your identity.

“If you are a mechanic, be a mechanic; if you an agbero, be an agbero. If you are a clergyman, be a clergyman. If you are not a Bishop, don’t claim what you are not.

“The country should not play with Christians. Christians must have a say in government. Christians should not be second-class citizens.

“Some people decided on Muslim-Muslim ticket as if Christians do not exist. If you are playing with the church, you are playing with fire and nobody fights God and succeeds. We should be very wise”.