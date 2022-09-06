Anglican Bishop urges ASUU to return to class, says Nigerian government not ready for striking union

The Anglican Bishop of Nnewi Diocese, Anambra State, Rt. Rev. Ndubuisi Obi has advised striking lecturers to return to classrooms to save the university education from total collapse.

He described the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) as unnecessary, saying the concerned authorities were not ready to listen to their demands.

The Bishop, who spoke on Tuesday in Nnewi ahead of the 2022 Diocesan Synod with the theme: “Understanding the times”, said the current government lacked the capacity of performing beyond its current achievements.

He said the best option was for Nigerians to exercise patience as they prayerfully wait for the emergence of a better administration.

According to him: “When you’re talking and those you’re talking to are not listening, I think the best thing is to keep quiet, until and when another government comes in, you can start talking again.

“Experience has shown us there’s no need flogging a dead horse. The truth is that the present government has failed. That’s why I’m quarreling with ASUU. Why are you striking when those you’re striking for don’t even understand what you’re doing?

“Why not go back to class and continue teaching while we prayerfully wait for the government to leave in peace so we can recover our country again?

“I don’t think this government has the capacity of doing more than what they’re doing, whether in the area of security, education or otherwise.”

On President Mohammadu Buhari’s assurances of non-interference in the 2023 general elections, the Prelate expressed doubt over it insisting the signs on the ground were contradictory.

“Unless you’re not conversant with the nation’s politics, all the names submitted to the National Assembly for appointment of INEC commissioners are generally believed to be APC carrying members.

“How can you say someone doing such a thing would not be interested in interfering with the election? Even the Senate President has told us that whatever the President brings to them will fly. I think they have their own agenda. But we believe God has His own plans which supersede every other plan.”

The Bishop listed achievements recorded by the diocese to include growth in education, health, agriculture, oil and gas, among other sectors, adding that 38 new churches were planted while 18 Archdeacons were ordianed under his watch.