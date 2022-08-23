Anogwi Anyanwu: Lions Club to serve two million Nigerians

The new leadership of the Lions Club International District 404A1 Nigeria, Lion Anogwi Anyanwu, has announced plans to cater for the welfare of not less than two million Nigerians for the 2022/2023 Lions year.

The new District Governor of the District 404A1 Nigeria, Lion Anogwi Anyanwu, who joined the Club in 1995 disclosed during the club’s Fundraising and Presentation Ceremony held at the Habour Point, Victoria Island, Lagos to raise funds towards the seamless execution of service for the Lions Service Year.

Anyawu, who was produced from the Yaba Lions Club, added that his one-year service year which is billed to run from the July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023 would also see to curb plastic waste disposal and also the building of a Diabetic Centre at Epe.

He said, “Specifically, we have two core projects. One is to manage plastic waste disposal. If you look around, you see that our drainages are filled with plastics. Our waterways are filled with plastics. Also once this plastic gets stuck into the drainage system it becomes difficult for them to recycle. So we want to provide a septal bin in strategic places to house plastic waste from cluttering up our drainage and preserving our environment. The second thing we want to do is a very major project. We want to build a diabetic centre at Epe General Hospital, Epe and that is why we are raising money today”.

Collaboratively, Anyanwu who retired from banking in 2014, while speaking with newsmen declared that although the past administration of District 404A1 Nigeria was able to cater for the needs of about 1.5 million people in the country, he affirmed that he is prepared to lead the District to serve not less than two million Nigerians.

“Also, another crucial part of my plans for this Lions year is to first of all carry out what I call ‘Lionism Envagelism’ which is to invite more people into the Lions movement because our motto is to serve and we want to serve as many people as possible and we can only achieve this easily when our number increases. My second plan is to make sure we train young Lions and imbibe them with leadership skills because every Lion is a leader. That is also why we want to serve more Nigerians. Last year, we served about 1.5 million Nigerians. This year we want to serve a minimum of two million Nigerians. Those are the things I want to achieve in this Lions Year.”

The immediate past District Governor of the Distric 404A1, Lion Fortune Wagbatsoma in an interview with Daily Indepnedent noted that service continues even after her tenure as District Governor.

She added that the biggest piece of advice she would be lending to the new District Governor is to remain focused and always have humanitarian service at heart always. Stating that this would enable him attain his goals.