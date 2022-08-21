APC urges Sokoto government to halt transfer of salaries of junior workers to local councils

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, has urged the state government to halt the planned transfer of the salaries of junior workers from the Ministry of Local Governments to the Local Governments.

Alhaji Isa Sadiq-Achida, the state APC Chairman, gave the advice in a statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto on Saturday.

Sadiq-Achida said, ”the state chapter reliably learnt of the move, which was intended to be used as a political weapon against staffers suspected of supporting parties other than the ruling party in the state.

“It is instructive to note that, for years now, there have been calls for the granting of financial autonomy to Local Government Councils, as contained in the relevant laws.

“This was practised by previous administrations in the State. But, unfortunately, the calls have all along fallen on deaf ears.

“However, within the past few weeks, in the wake of growing discomfort on the part of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), administration in Sokoto, the ministry for LG announced plans of the staff salaries transfer.

“Therefore, let me warn that the APC will resist any attempt to infringe on the rights of every law abiding citizen by way of withholding his salary, for political reasons.”

The APC Chairman added that the new found love of local government staff by the state government was both surprising and suspicious.

“Otherwise, how can a government that has defied all calls by well meaning citizens, for the past three years, suddenly decide to introduce this half-measure.

“If the government is indeed serious and sincere in wanting to improve the LG system in the state, it should rather fulfill its promise of paying ₦30,000 minimum wage to LG staff and Primary School Teachers.

”It should equally release the LG funds being held in its custody and which we have reason to believe is mostly being illegally diverted to inexplicable purposes,” he alleged.

He said the sincerity of the government will enable the LGs to execute life-changing projects for their people.

Sadiq-Achida said, ”this is the best and most effective way to transform the LG system and improve the security situation in the state as well as make life worth living in the rural areas.”

Reacting to the allegations, Alhaji Abdullahi Hausawa, the spokesperson of PDP in the state said the gesture was intended to give more powers to the local governments.

“This is a system which was practised long ago, but later following a verification committee’s recommendations, the junior officers salary was moved to the ministry.

“So, the state government’s decision followed the calls by the people to give more powers to the LGs, to make them more active and ensure the staffers diligent in their duties.

“Moreover, there are many senior and junior officers who are supporting different political parties and the government has not stopped their salaries as alleged by APC,” he said.

Hausawa, who is also the Commissioner of Home Affairs, restated the state government’s commitment to continue to protect the rights of all citizens in the state, irrespective of their political or religious leanings.