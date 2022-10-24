Apostle Suleman denies chasing away families of attack victims

Apostle Johnson Suleman has denied chasing away some families of some of the policemen who died during the recent attack on his convoy.
The clergyman described the viral stories as lies, maintaining that nothing of such happened.
“I was just told that some social media platforms carried that some families of the Slain policemen came to my house and were chased away,” he tweeted on his official handle on Monday.
“My worry is the confidence with which people lie. Nothing of such happened… Expect more of their lies; it’s their source of livelihood.”
— Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) October 24, 2022
The convoy of the Senior Pastor and General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries International was attacked on Friday in Edo State.
Though Suleman came out of the attack unscathed, three policemen and two civilian drivers attached to him were killed in the attack.
One domestic worker was also killed while a search is ongoing for a second domestic worker.
The police command had said that the DPO of Auchi Division and his team mobilised to the scene of the incident on receipt of the information and killed one of the gunmen.
It was gathered that Suleman was returning from a foreign trip when the gunmen attacked his convoy along the Benin-Auchi Road.
