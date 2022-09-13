Nigeria

Appeal Court reserves judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s suit challenging charges against him

September 13, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Friday said they were no longer comfortable with the statement credited to President Muhammadu Buhari, which he made at Rwanda, regarding the issue of the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, that he could likely “jump bail.”

The Court of Appeal Abuja has reserved judgment on an appeal filed by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, seeking to quash the terrorism and treasonable felony charge the Federal Government preferred against him.

The IPOB leader, who is currently facing trial before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, had approached the court of appeal to query the legal competence of the charge pending against him.

He is praying the court to review the April 8 ruling of the trial court which struck out only eight out of the 15-count charge.

Insisting that the charge FG entered against him had no basis in law, he is also urging the appellate court to order his release on bail, pending the determination of his appeal.

Though the appeal was initially fixed for October 11, following an application the embattled IPOB leader filed for abridgment of time, the appellate court brought the matter forward for hearing.

