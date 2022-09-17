Appeal court sacks Ogun monarch

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, has halted the reign of an embattled monarch in Ogun State, the Nloku of Iraye-Ode Remo, Oba Olatunji Kalejaiye.

Ruling on the case (Appeal No: CA/1B/255/2015 Suit No: HCS/65/2019, an appeal filed by Kalejaiye against his deposition in 2015 by a State High Court sitting in Sagamu, Ogun East Senatorial District, the Justices of the Appeal Court, led by Hon. Justice Moore A. A. Adumein, ruled that “the appeal lacked merit and is hereby dismissed. The Judgment of Hon. Justice Olugbenga Ogunfowora is hereby affirmed.

Justice Ogunfowora had in 2015, in the judgment in the legal action challenging the enthronement of Kalejaiye, declared his ascendancy to the throne as illegal, ultra vires, null and void and asked him to vacate the stool immediately. The judge also ordered the Ogun State Government, the Attorney-General, Remo North Local Government and chiefs of the town, to stop recognizsing Kalejaiye as the Nloku of Iraye-Ode Remo town in Remo North Local Government Area of the state.

Directing the kingmakers to immediately convene a meeting to consider nominees for the throne from the Sugbada ruling house, which is the rightful of the ruling households in the town, to produce the next king, the Judge averred that there is no mention of any Sugbodo ruling house in the gazette that empowers the selection of the Nloku of Iraye-Ode Remo. Although his nomination and selection by the kingmakers were challenged by the Sugbada ruing house, which argued that he was not a member of the ruling arm, the state government went ahead to inaugurate Kalejaiye in 2009, prompting the legal action.

Those who challenged the authenticity of Adegbola’s claims to the throne are elders and members of the Sugbada royal family of Iraye-Ode Remo. Joined in the suit besides Kalejaiye are the Governor of Ogun State, the Attorney General, Remo North Local Government, and the Kingmakers. The plaintiffs, represented by the lawyer, Tunji Onabawo, sought relief in their statement of claims which were all granted by the court. Having summarized all the submissions of the counsel to both sides, Justice Ogunfowora resolved all the issues in favour of the plaintiffs.

Addressing the court after the Appeal Court judgement, G. O Agboola Esq, appreciated the Justices for doing justice to the appeal brought before them in a brilliant, comprehensive, and incisive manner.