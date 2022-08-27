ARCON bans foreign elements in Nigerian advertising

In line with the Federal Government’s policy of developing local talent and growing the Nigerian advertising industry, the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), has issued a ban on the use of foreign models and voice-over artistes in any advertisement targeted or exposed to Nigerian advertising.

The order, which takes effect from October 1, is aimed at growing the Nigerian advertising industry and is in accordance with its statutory mandates, responsibilities and powers as conveyed by the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria Act No. 23 of 2022.

A statement signed by Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, the Director-General of ARCON noted that all advertisements, advertising and marketing communications materials are to make use of only Nigerian models and voice-over artistes.

“Ongoing campaigns are permitted to run out their terms, however, subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP).

“Advertisers, advertisement agencies, media houses, advertising community and the general public are hereby enjoined to take note,” he said.